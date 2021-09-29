'You stole my brother's life:' Victims' family members react to Rowe being sentenced to life without parole

Family members of both Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica poured their hearts out on the final day of the trial.

MACON, Ga. — Jurors could not come to a unanimous decision on whether to give Donnie Rowe the death penalty in court Wednesday. Under Georgia law, that took the death penalty off the table.

Judge Brenda Trammell then gave Rowe the most serious sentence she could -- two counts of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Rowe was convicted of two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, escape, and hijacking last Thursday in the deaths of corrections officers Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica.

On Wednesday afternoon, the courtroom was silent as Judge Trammell announced her decision. However, emotions leading up to Rowe's sentencing were painful to see and hear.

"Donnie Rowe, you stole... you stole my brother's life," said Carol Billue.

Billue has waited years to testify.

"I hope you never, never, ever feel sunshine upon your face again," she said.

Family members of both Billue and Monica poured their hearts out on the stand.

"No one could ever understand June 13, 2017. That day you destroyed our lives," said Denise Monica.

Christopher Monica's widow, Denise, and their daughters Ashley and Zoey also spoke to Rowe.

"I will be the girl who will one day walk down the aisle without my dad by my side," said Zoey.

"His loss has left a hole in my heart that I will never be able to repair," said Ashley.

Curtis Billue's second sister, Denise, also made statements.

"Our beloved Sgt. Billue was an honorable man who was committed to his family and job. On June 13, 2017, his life was taken away by two heartless murderers," she said.

Throughout the trial, the jury learned about Rowe's history and abusive upbringing.

Family members of both Monica and Billue also commented on it during sentencing.

In her testimony to Rowe, Denise referenced the Bible.

"When I was a child. I spoke as a child. I understood as a child. I thought as a child. But when I became a man I put away childish things. That comes from 1 Corinthians 13. Donnie Russell Rowe, you are a man. You have manipulated the system, but one day you will be held accountable," said Denise.

"Curtis Bernard Billue was a friend to many people. You are a murderer. Donnie Rowe. To God be the glory to you," said Carol.

Rowe waived his right to appeal.

Prior to the bus killings, Rowe was already sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Jurors deliberated for more than nine hours between Tuesday night and Wednesday before they told the judge they could not agree on whether to give Rowe the death penalty.

Sheriff Howard Sills says the vote was 6-5-1, but we don't know which way the vote was leaning.

Under Georgia law, if the jurors can't agree unanimously on the death penalty, it's up to the judge to decide between life with parole or without parole.

You can watch their full testimonies on 13WMAZ's YouTube.