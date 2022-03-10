Mother and two kids killed in I-475 crash identified

A mother and her two kids were driving back to Jacksonville from Locust Grove after looking at a home they were interested in moving into.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The three people killed in a weekend crash on I-475 have been identified according to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

The victims are 41-year-old Karen Gregory, 19-year-old Kyron Gregory, and 10-year-old Yahvi Gregory.

Jones says Kyron and Yahvi are Karen's children.

They were driving back from Locust Grove after looking at a home they were interested in moving into.

The family was driving back to Jacksonville, Florida. Karen's sister has been notified, according to Jones.

Their bodies will be transferred to GBI Crime Lab for autopsies.

The wreck happened between the Thomaston Road and Eisenhower Parkway exits on Sunday just after 2 p.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a black Chevrolet SUV went off the roadway and hit a tree.

The car was traveling south just past the Thomaston Road bridge.

The family was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Jones.

Jones says the vehicle was burnt so badly that investigators had to use a VIN number to find what type of car was involved in the wreck.

"In my 31 years with the Coroner's Office, this is the worst wreck I've seen in my career," Jones told 13 WMAZ over the phone Sunday evening.