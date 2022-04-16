Victory Church of Macon hold Cross Walk to celebrate Easter

MACON, Ga. — Easter is on Sunday and there have been eggs hunts, spring fests and church services happening all around Central Georgia.
Victory Church of Macon on Log Cabin Drive held its first Cross Walk.
Participants received their own cross to carry during a two mile walk.
After the walk, everyone could enjoy some food and activities including an Easter egg hunt for kids 12 and under.
While speaking to the Pastor Arizona White, she shared why the event means so much.
"This is our first time doing the Cross Walk, thank God the rain held back, but I think a lot of people were not certain if the rain was going to come. So, I think that did play a part in our turn out. But we're satisfied with the people who came. We feel like the mission was accomplished and that God was glorified by what we did," she said.
Victory Church's pastor, Bishop Donald Watkins Jr. says they worked with New Hope Baptist Church to host the event.
RELATED ARTICLES: