VIDALIA, Ga. — A Vidalia man was airlifted Sunday after being shot by deputies for ignoring their commands multiple times.

That’s according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

They said agents were requested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting and homicide.

On Sunday at 1:30 p.m., deputies were sent to a house on Joe Hilton Road in Vidalia for a report of a possible shooting.

When they got to the scene, they spoke to John Fountain, who was standing outside the house.

The GBI says deputies told Fountain to get away from multiple firearms he was standing near.

While deputies were talking to him, they saw a woman’s body on the ground behind a table.

They say Fountain then picked up one of the guns, again ignoring commands to step away from them.

A deputy then shot him, critically injuring him and requiring him to be airlifted from the scene for medical attention.

After they secured the scene, deputies found the remains of Alice Humphrey, who lived at the house with Fountain.

Her cause of death has not been released, pending an autopsy. The investigation into her death is ongoing while the GBI investigates the use of force against Fountain.

Both investigations will be turned over the Oconee Judicial Circuit DA upon completion.

Anyone with information about either investigation can call the GBI’s Eastman office at 478-374-6988.

