VIDALIA, Ga. — Vidalia Police are looking for suspects in a shooting that sent three adults and a child to the hospital Saturday night.

According to a news release, police were sent to a shooting on Wiggins Street around 8:45 p.m.

It was reported to them that three people were shot inside a vehicle, and that the driver took himself and the other people in the car to the hospital.

The four people inside the vehicle were identified as 43-year-old Creg Page, of Soperton, 34-year-old Rosanna Simpson, an unnamed 10-year-old, and an unnamed 2-year-old.

Page and the 10-year-old had a single gunshot wound. Simpson was shot multiple tines. The toddler was unharmed.

Later Saturday night, 45-year-old Terrence White, of Soperton, went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say he was in separate vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The three adults who were shot were treated and released. The 10-year-old was airlifted to Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah in serious condition, according to police.

They are now looking for a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe, with damage to the front passenger side fender, and aftermarket custom rims.

Three of the rims are the same, but the fourth is different. The front windows are not tinted, but the rear windows are. Three people were inside the vehicle.

If you have any information on this shooting, you can call Vidalia Police at 912-537-4123.

