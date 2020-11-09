Several witnesses rushed to roll the vehicle on its wheels before the deputy arrived, but the driver was already severely maimed.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — Bodycam video captured the frantic moments after a UTV crash at a Coconino County campground left a woman with traumatic injuries.

The video shows deputy Andrew Luna speaking with campers during the Labor Day weekend when a UTV rolled over nearby. What followed were shouts for help and screaming as the deputy ran to the crash.

“I need medics, Code 3,” Luna can be heard telling dispatchers. “I got an amputated arm.”

Several witnesses rushed to roll the vehicle back on its wheels before the deputy arrived, but the driver, a 19-year-old woman from Phoenix, was already severely maimed.

The video below contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Investigators say the UTV crashed on its left side and severed the woman’s arm below the elbow.

Both Luna and the witnesses started rendering first aid to the woman. One man can be seen in the video removing his own shirt to help control the bleeding as the deputy place a tourniquet around the woman’s arm.

Luna had to transport the woman out of the area in his patrol car due to the remote location of the crash along Highway 87 near Clints Well.