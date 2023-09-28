Video shows two men attempting to break into Monroe County home, sheriff's office asking for your help

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying two people who broke into a home in Juliette on Sept. 18, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
They say it happened at around 1:55 a.m. and, during the course of the break-in, two suspects were caught on video trying to enter the home.
One of the men wore a camouflage hoodie with the strings tightly pulled obscuring much of his face. Another man wore a white T-shirt and white shorts.
The surveillance footage shows the men sneaking around in the shadows and then running off when a dog starts barking at them.
Now, the sheriff's office is asking for your help identifying the men.
If you recognize the suspects, you are asked to call Investigator Thompson at 770-584-8776 or at 478-994-7043 ext. 235.
They also say you can leave an anonymous message on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office's app.
You can also leave a tip on Instagram or message them on Facebook.
