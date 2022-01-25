GBI: Vienna mom now charged with murder, human remains found after 4-year-old reported missing

Investigators said Tuesday they found human remains in Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from previous coverage of the case.

A Vienna mom is now facing a murder charge after her 4-year-old son was reported missing days ago.

According to the GBI, 27-year-old Keara Cotton is facing a charge of murder and concealing the death of another, in addition to her previous charges of cruelty to children.

News of the new charges comes after investigators say they found human remains in Cordele near E. Sixteenth Avenue. They will be sent to the GBI's Crime Lab to be identified.

The investigation began around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when Vienna Police asked the GBI for help in finding 4-year-old Jayceon Mathis.

Family members reported him missing after not seeing him for several months. The GBI said authorities couldn’t find his mother, Keara Cotton, after the report was filed.

On Monday, she was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children.