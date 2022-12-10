Vienna police arrest suspect in weekend shooting after brief chase

The suspect had recently been released on bond for a charge of Family Violence Battery against his former girlfriend.

VIENNA, Ga. — Vienna police say they have a man in custody who was wanted in connection to a shooting.

After a brief car chase with GSP and Dooly Police on Wednesday, officers arrested Christian Collier according to a Facebook post.

On Saturday, police responded to a call about a gun shot victim at 505 Holiday Street.

Witnesses inside the home say Collier kicked back the door and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.

Collier had recently been released on bond for a charge of Family Violence Battery against his former girlfriend who lived at the house.

Police say he was wanted for charged of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission a crime.