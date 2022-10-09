Vienna Police ask for public's help finding man wanted after shooting

The Vienna police Department says Christian Collier is considered armed and dangerous.

VIENNA, Ga. — A man is wanted for charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during a crime in Vienna.

The Vienna Police Department says Christian Collier has warrants out for his arrest, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

In a post to social media, they said that on Saturday at around 1:37 a.m. officers responded to calls of a gunshot victim at 505 Holiday Street.

When they arrived, they found a male victim who was shot twice inside the residence.

Others inside the house said that Christian Collier had kicked the back door in, ran inside, and shot the victim many times before running out of the house.

Collier had recently been released on bond for a charge of Family Violence Battery against his former girlfriend who lived at the house.

Warrants have been issued for Colliers arrest.

The Vienna Police say he is considered armed and dangerous. If he is seen, call 911 immediately.

They say he may be driving in a 2015 black Chevy Impala, with the tag RRU2564.

The car has damage to the hood and roof from a previous incident.

They say collier is known to stay in the Houston County or Dooley County area.

If you see Collier or know anything about this case, call 911 or the Vienna Police Department at (229) 268-8459.