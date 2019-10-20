VIENNA, Ga. — The Tyson Foods Plant in Vienna will not be open Monday, after parts of their roof collapsed during Saturday's storms.

Employment Supervisor Carlo Brewster says the plant will be non-operational and employees, including production, will not need to report Monday.

Brewster says while the roof collapsed in just the administration area of the building, the entire plant will be closed.

She says on Monday they'll assess the damage further to determine how long they'll need to be closed.

The plant is located on East Pine Street in Vienna in Dooly County, one of the Central Georgia counties that received tornado warnings Saturday due to Tropical Storm Nestor.

Saturday night, Dooly County Emergency Management Agency Director Kenny Calhoun said there was a lot of water on the roadways, and advised people to stay off of them.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more details become available.

Editor's Note: The video in this story is related to storms brought in by Tropical Storm Nestor in Crisp County Saturday.

