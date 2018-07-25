One Vietnam veteran made a trip down memory lane Wednesday. The Museum of Aviation invited the retired Air Force pilot to visit the same A-37 plane that he flew during the Vietnam War.

Jerry Sailors served for 30 years as an Air Force pilot, joining right out of high school. He was stationed all across the country and overseas. Now, he visits the A-37 aircraft that he flew 50 years ago.

"It did its roll very well," says Sailors. He flew the plane during the Vietnam War, providing support for troops on the ground, and he loved flying it.

"We could get a lot of enjoyment out of just operating the aircraft. It was a roadster, it was sports car, and that's what we used it as."

Sailors felt grateful to have the chance to see the plane again. "This is a great display, historical display, and for people like me who have had a background in this to come back and just look at them, it's really gratifying."

By the end of it, he even got to sit in it again, bringing back the memories flying the plane 50 years ago.

