The fire displaced five people that lived in the home on James P Brawley Drive early Thursday morning. At least one person was hurt.

ATLANTA — Five people were displaced after a fire broke out in the attic of a residence in Vince City.

Atlanta Fire crews were called to a report of a fire just before 8 a.m. on Thursday at a home on the 300 block of James P. Brawley Drive. They received word that someone could have been trapped in the home.

When firefighters got to the home, they found flames and smoke coming from the attic.

Firefighters searched to see if anyone was trapped, but all residents were able to get out before they arrived. One of the residents was hurt after they jumped out of a window, according to officials.

Fire crews saved a dog while trying to tackle the fire.

Officials are now investigating the cause of the fire.

