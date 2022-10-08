Vince Dooley, legendary Georgia head coach, hospitalized

ATHENS, Ga. — Former legendary Georgia Bulldogs head coach Vince Dooley was hospitalized Saturday with a "mild case" of COVID-19, 11Alive's Maria Martin learned while in Athens.
The illustrious Dooley just recently turned 90 in September and was serenaded to "Happy Birthday" in front of 70,000 fans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the season opener against Oregon.
During his 25-year coaching career at UGA, Dooley compiled a 201–77–10 record. His teams won six Southeastern Conference titles and the 1980 national championship.
Georgia is currently at home in Sanford Stadium taking on the Auburn Tigers in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry this afternoon at 3:30.
