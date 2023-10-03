Macon fourth-grade teacher named Teacher of the Year. Here's what she has to say

Barton has been teaching at Vineville Academy for six years and her hard work was honored and recognized at Tuesday's convocation.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District held its opening convocation today at the Macon Coliseum for the coming school year, and there, the Bibb County Schools' Teacher of the Year was crowned.

Kimberly Barton is a Macon native and natural-born teacher. She teaches fourth-grade at Vineville Academy.

“I am from Macon, Georgia born and raised," Barton said. "I am a product of the Bibb County School District so my heart is full of joy today.”

Barton has been teaching at Vineville Academy for the past six years and her hard work was honored and recognized at Tuesday's convocation.

“It’s an assembly to welcome back all the teachers and district personnel," Barton said. "It’s my favorite thing before school starts every year."

Barton has taught every subject, but the one that felt right and purposeful to her is English, language arts and reading.

“The kids are the reason we are here," Barton said. "They’re the reason we woke up this morning and came to celebrate. Everything that we do is kid-driven.”

Leading up to her award at the convocation, teachers, staff and students got the chance to connect with other schools and start off the school year on a high note with performances from students and teachers.

They also had a keynote presentation by nationally recognized educator, Donyall D. Dickey.

For Barton, attending the convocation was a bit nostalgic.

“This district raised me," Barton said. "I attended Southwest High School right here in Macon and to see some of my old teachers, and now they’re congratulating me today, I’m just getting all the feels.”

The need to educate not only her 4th-grade students but her city and her community is what keeps Barton teaching.

“It’s not about me," Barton said. "It’s not about the teacher of the year, it’s really about our community and building Bibb County School District for the better."