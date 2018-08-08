This year, bathrooms at Vineville Academy of the Arts have artwork, but they’re not just any old pictures.

They have inspirational quotes to motivate students to have a great day and help bring out the leader within themselves.

At Vineville Academy, there is never a dull moment and everywhere you look there is artwork.

This year, principal Kristy Graham decided to add some in a rather interesting place.

"This summer, I just got the idea. How can we motivate them? Not only in the hallways, not only in the classrooms, but we should also be motivated when we go in the restroom," Graham said.

So, over the summer, Val Elliott painted 10 bathrooms and now students see quotes like 'You are brave' and quotes from the Allman Brothers Band music.

"All of the sayings are encouraging sayings and uplifting, but each one fits a theme -- the flowers or the butterflies, or the racing," Elliot said.

The goal is simple: to make students know they can be brave or stand out. Those are messages some students say they love.

"If I'm having a bad day or feeling sad, they will help me be happy," student Nicholas Nava said.

"It makes me feel like, someone put a lot of hard work in them, they’re an inspiration, and they all are very different," Jude Robertson said.

Artwork by Elliot is also in the media center featuring pictures of the school's mascot -- a panda -- reading.

Not only are motivational quotes in the bathroom, but they also have motivational quotes hanging from the ceiling to push students to be leaders.

Graham says these messages are not only motivating students, but also preparing them for life after school.

"Wouldn't you want to know [kids] have kind words all around them every day inspiring them to be that better person because they are going to be our future generation," Graham said.

The new artwork at Vineville Academy cost $2,000, according to a spokeswoman with Bibb County Schools.

Graham says she is already looking at what other spaces can be painted in the school to continue motivating students.

