Vineville Christian Towers flooded due to busted pipes from cold weather

According to Fire Chief Shane Edwards, a call came in at 3:45 p.m. about flooding at the Vineville Christian Towers.

MACON, Ga. — According to Chief Shane Edwards with the Bibb County Fire Department, the Vineville Christian Towers on 2394 Vineville Avenue have flooded.

A call came in at 3:45 p.m. about the towers, and at the scene they found pipes exposed on the ninth floor due to maintenance work.

The pipes then burst from the cold and caused major water damage on all floors. 55 residents were then evacuated to the lobby.