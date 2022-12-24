Vineville Methodist Church holds Christmas eve services

MACON, Ga. — With Christmas only one day away, several people are heading to church to celebrate.
Vineville Methodist Church held a Christmas Eve service at noon on Saturday.
Pastor Jimmy Asbell gave a sermon for the service.
The service also included prayers, hymns and carols, and a communion ceremony to wrap up.
If you would like to attend a Christmas Eve service at the church, you can attend at these times on December 24:
4:00pm – Modern Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion
6:00pm – Traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion