Vineville Methodist Church holds Christmas eve services

MACON, Ga. — With Christmas only one day away, several people are heading to church to celebrate.

Vineville Methodist Church held a Christmas Eve service at noon on Saturday.

Pastor Jimmy Asbell gave a sermon for the service.

The service also included prayers, hymns and carols, and a communion ceremony to wrap up.

If you would like to attend a Christmas Eve service at the church, you can attend at these times on December 24:

4:00pm – Modern Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion