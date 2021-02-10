x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Make a real difference in the neighborhood': Vineville residents team up for cleanup

The event was one of several leading up to the next Clean Streets Matter event on Saturday, October 23.

MACON, Ga. — People in the Vineville neighborhood put on their gloves, grabbed a trash bag and safety vest, and picked up trash.

The Neighborhood Association hosted the cleanup Saturday morning.

The event was one of several leading up to the next Clean Streets Matter event on Saturday, October 23.

“It allows us to get out with our neighbors and get to know everybody and -- we feel -- make a real difference in the neighborhood. Hopefully that'll spread to other neighborhoods and the rest of Macon,” said Brad Coman.

In two previous cleanups this year, more than 2,000 people gathered more than 180,000 pounds of trash.

RELATED: Over 100 participate in downtown Macon rally for reproductive rights

RELATED: 'A caring mom': Loved ones gather for balloon release for slain Macon mother, educator