'Make a real difference in the neighborhood': Vineville residents team up for cleanup

MACON, Ga. — People in the Vineville neighborhood put on their gloves, grabbed a trash bag and safety vest, and picked up trash.

The Neighborhood Association hosted the cleanup Saturday morning.

The event was one of several leading up to the next Clean Streets Matter event on Saturday, October 23.

“It allows us to get out with our neighbors and get to know everybody and -- we feel -- make a real difference in the neighborhood. Hopefully that'll spread to other neighborhoods and the rest of Macon,” said Brad Coman.