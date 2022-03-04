Vineville United Methodist Church celebrates 175 years in the community

A 100 pound cake was made for the celebration!

MACON, Ga. — Members of Vineville United Methodist Church celebrated a very special birthday on Sunday.

A 100 pound cake was made to celebrate Vineville United Methodist Church's 175 years in Macon.

Pastor Jimmy Asbell says it took 130 eggs to make the cake and it wasn't the only part of the celebration.

The festivities began yesterday with a day of service.

On Sunday, a church service was held outside on the lawn before everyone went inside to enjoy some lunch and a musical performance from their youth group.

"The youth at this church stole my heart, I love them and I love getting to walk with them through middle school and high school so it's been great and for me, since we're celebrating 175 years it's cool for me to think that little 15 year slice of that I've gotten to be a part of the church's history," youth minister Mike Kinnebrew said.

Last year was the actual 175th anniversary but due to the pandemic they postponed the celebration.

Pastor Asbell says 175 years is just the beginning.

"Remember all the hard times in the 175 years that we've been through and that we can go forward from here with confidence," he said.