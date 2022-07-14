'Violence is not the answer': Warner Robins residents to march against violent crime in the city

Citizens of Houston County will come together with the idea to pray and march as a way to tell the youth to stop the violence.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In Warner Robins, your neighbors are asking you to step up to the plate in the fight against gun violence.

This weekend, residents will meet at Warner Robins City Hall and a shuttle bus will take them down to the Chick-fil-A on Watson Boulevard.

Marchers will then walk down Watson Boulevard and back to city hall.

There will be water stations along the way, and the group is set to pray at each stop.

Reverend Rutha Jackson is a coordinator of the prayer march. She says she hopes the march will tell the youth that violence isn't the answer.

"This prayer march is not about who should carry a gun and who should not carry a gun," Rev. Jackson says, "The prayer march is about what happens after somebody used the gun."