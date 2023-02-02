Violent crime numbers up for 2022 in Macon-Bibb according to report from Bibb County Sheriff's Office

The preliminary report says violent crime rose 15% last year.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb put in a lot of work with various initiatives to reduce crime, including the Macon Violence Prevention Program and ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system.

But the final numbers for the year show there is a long way to go, as most types of violent crime were way up in 2022.

The preliminary report from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says violent crime rose 15% last year.

This includes a significant increase in criminal homicide, up 28%; commercial robberies, up 23%; aggravated assaults, up 26% and all other assaults up 11%.

Property crime also rose last year by 8%. This includes more commercial and home burglaries, auto thefts and auto break-ins.

Put it all together, and someone commits a violent crime in Macon-Bibb about once every two hours, and a property crime occurs in the county about once every 55 minutes.