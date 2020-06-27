x
Next Level Community virtual camp ends with parade celebration

More than 100 students participated in a virtual camp that ended with a parade

More than 100 students participated in a virtual camp that ended with a parade Friday.

Next Level Community Development Center is celebrating 20 years of free academic and youth development services to the community.

The program highlights the achievements of youth in the area between the ages of 5–18 years. 

This year's theme was "Going Virtual," focused on preparing students how to compete in the global workforce. 

 Lead teacher Keywon Harvey says education is the key to success.

"Educating and empowering the students here in middle Georgia is very, very important. As you know, the crime rate is constantly on the rise, so we just want to get the kids off the street and bring them into something positive, show them something positive, expose them to something different so they just won't sit here in Macon, Georgia." said Harvey.

Students also had the opportunity to intern with different business within Central Georgia to get some hands-on experience in various roles.

