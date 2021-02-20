The Phi Beta Sigma and Kappa Zeta Sigma chapters are currently accepting applications for their Dr. Charles W. Gilbert Scholarship.

MACON, Ga. — This Saturday, middle and high school students will have an opportunity attend a college tour.

The Virtual College Fair is being held by Kappa Zeta Sigma. The event will feature admission representatives from several colleges and universities. The Phi Beta Sigma and Kappa Zeta Sigma chapters are currently accepting applications for their Dr. Charles W. Gilbert Scholarship. Students will also have the opportunity ask questions during the event. Organizer Brandon Williams says this gives students an opportunity to set their eyes on a better future.

"Don't stop at a bachelor's, don't stop at a master's, continue to go further in life and continue to build. A house without a foundation won't stand, and your foundation is education," Williams said.

The event starts this Saturday at 10 a.m.