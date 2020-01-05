MACON, Ga. — If you've been missing the fun of First Fridays, you can now bring downtown Macon right to your living room.

NewTown Macon is collaborating with local restaurants and businesses to host a virtual First Friday on May 1.

The online festivities include gallery tours from the 567 Center, Travis Jean Emporium, and the CS Art Lounge.

There will also be live music performances from James Worsham, Dave Dingess, and a live DJ set from Fresh Produce Records owner William Dantzler.

"It's nice to see people doing stuff that's why I like the live streams," says Dantzler. "It definitely breaks the monotony. It's nice to see some people doing some creative stuff."

For nature lovers, there will be an astronomy live stream and a live streamed stroll through downtown Macon hosted by Bike Walk Macon.

You can also do some online shopping with downtown retailers or order curbside pick-up from your favorite downtown restaurants.

Dantzler hopes that virtual First Friday gives Central Georgians a chance to de-stress from COVID-19.

"Stay safe, stay sane, take some time for yourself," says Dantzler. "Do whatever you gotta do to get through this... We can all get through this together soon."

Virtual events will kick off at 2 pm on Friday, May 1.

For more information, check out NewTown Macon's Facebook Page.

