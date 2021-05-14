Stay Local for less | Visit Little Ocmulgee State Park in McRae-Helena for camping, golf, and more

There's even a replica of the Statue of Liberty nearby that's perfect for your next Instagram selfie

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — There are 53 state parks in Georgia for you to enjoy. Most of them offer places where you can stay and take your family away for a weekend.

About 30 minutes south of Dublin on Highway 441 sits Little Ocmulgee State Park in Telfair County. 'Stay Local for Less' and find out what makes this space special.

"This is my favorite park," said Johnnie McCullum.

He spends six months at a time at a park as a camp host. He says this place, which will run you $35-60 a night, has definite advantages.

"The spaces are large. They're not tiny spaces where you're on top of each other," he said.

That's a running theme throughout this roomy park. If you want more modern amenities, you can choose a cabin. It runs $220 per night with a two-night minimum. The lodge also has newly renovated rooms for $134 a night.

The park has more than 1,300 for you to explore.

"Most golfers like it because it's a challenging course. You can do the 18-hole or unlimited," said Katelyn Harper.

Harper says there are golf packages you can put together. There is a rustic putt putt course, a splash pad, and plenty of hiking trails for the kiddos.

You can also take your boat out or fish off the pier on a stocked 265-acre lake.

"I think people come here just to get away from everything. We're not around any big cities," said Harper.

The park is in McRae-Helena, and there's also a towering tourist attraction in the city's downtown. It's an exact replica of the Statue of Liberty. It's not large enough for tours, but she's perfectly posed for campy photos.

"I do see people using the Statue of Liberty on their Instagram photos, so that's funny," she said.

Your best shot for souvenirs in this part of the state is at this a little roadside stand. People can grab toe jam and frog jam for family and friends. It doesn't actually contain either ingredient. FROG jam is fig, raspberry, orange and ginger; and the toe jam is tangerine, orange and elderberry.

The drive isn't bad either. Little Ocmulgee is 85 miles from Macon and about 70 miles from Warner Robins.