Public visitation for Otis Redding III to be held at the Macon City Auditorium

Redding was the son of the King of Soul. He died on Tuesday at the age of 59 after a battle with cancer.

MACON, Ga. — The public is invited to remember the life of Otis Redding III next Monday.

The visitation will be held for Otis Redding III at the Macon City Auditorium, according to Hutchings Funeral Home.

The visitation will run from 4-6 p.m. as community members are invited to pay their respects.

Redding died on Tuesday night around 9:45 after a battle with cancer. Redding was the son of music icon Otis Redding. He was 59 years old.

He followed in his father's footsteps as a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and he performed with his brothers as 'The Reddings.'

Redding also volunteered with local organizations like Meals on Wheels, St. Jude's and the family's own Otis Redding Foundation.

Hutchings Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. They say his funeral will be private.

Here is the full statement from Karla Redding-Andrews: