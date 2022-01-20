Elderberries grow well in Georgia. Here's what you need to know if you want to plant them

While it isn't quite time to grow elderberries, Georgia is a great place to grow the Vitamin-C packed berries come spring.

MACON, Ga. — When it comes to health, some of us may be looking for a more natural way to get that extra boost of vitamins.

Elderberries contain a lot of vitamin C and actually do very well growing in Georgia's climate.

While it's not time to plant elderberries, you can get the ground ready to plant them. If you haven't already, remove any dead limbs in your garden and be sure to have the water on standby.

According to The Spruce, elderberries aren't super picky about soil pH, temperature or sun exposure, but they cannot withstand drought.

One or two inches of water is recommended in key growth periods for the berries in the late spring and summer. Once they bloom, you can use them to make things like preserves and syrups.

Now, while an article from Healthline says the berry contains a lot of vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants to aid in immunity; another article from the Cleveland Clinic stresses to not rely on this to protect you like sicknesses from the flu, but use it as a supplement.

If you're getting your garden ready or have anything growing in the winter months, we want to see your photos!