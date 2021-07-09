'Her joy was contagious': Volleyball coach remembers 15-year-old killed in Warner Robins shooting

WRPD Chief John Wagner says more than one person fired in the crowd of hundreds over the weekend, killing Tanyla Johnson

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — There’s new information Tuesday on the weekend shooting in Warner Robins that killed a teenager and hurt four other people.

Police Chief John Wagner says more than one person fired into the crowd at a huge neighborhood party on Saturday night. He says they are still trying to identify the shooters.

Tanyla Johnson was only in Warner Robins visiting family for the weekend when one of the shots into the crowd killed her.

Melissa Kroner, her volleyball coach up in her hometown of McDonough, says the team is dedicating its match to her.

"She was an amazing and kind, intelligent young lady. She always worked really hard and she made sure to be friends with everybody,” said Kroner.

Assistant coach, Chelsea Benson, remembers Johnson as a happy student.

"She always had a smile and she always made sure that everyone was smiling around her. Her joy was contagious,” said Benson.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says there were as many as 300 to 500 people at the party at the time of the shooting.

“We know that somebody knows out there, more than one I'm sure, and if they could please relay that information to us we would really appreciate it. I am sure the young lady that passed would really appreciate it as well,” said Wagner.

"We would like to ask the community to always remember her as the one who would never leave anyone behind. She would be friends with everybody," said Kroner.

Now, the hope is that someone with answers will make sure Tanyla Johnson doesn't get left behind in the search for justice in her case.

Kroner says the volleyball team's Tuesday night match is in her honor. They are wearing their blue uniforms.