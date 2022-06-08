Volunteers cleanup Vineville neighborhood

The Historic Vineville Neighborhood Association partnered with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to host a community cleanup.

MACON, Ga. — This morning, people came with trash bags, gloves, and even lawn equipment to clean up the Vineville area.

It is part of the clean initiative streets matter, and it was about keeping the area safe and clean.

A lot of the cleanup was near Central High School and Miller Magnet School.

Trixy Hanson, with Historic Vineville Neighborhood Association, says they chose this area because a lot of people come through there.

"Any historic district and anywhere around Macon is important to bring awareness to the trash. I think we have a lot of trash and every weekend it's real important that we all get together. I think it creates a sense of community and take pride in your community and gathers everybody to cleanup and show all the residents we do care about our area," she said

Hanson continued, saying that "it's important to get out and clean up your neighborhood even if you're not in an historic neighborhood. Any neighborhood in Macon is important and all important to us."

The organization meets at least once a month on Saturday, and anyone is able to volunteer whether you live in the neighborhood or not.