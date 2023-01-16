Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado

Hundreds of volunteers continued to help community members Monday.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials.

Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws.

“We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.

The church group was just one of many organizations that stepped up to help the community days after a tornado ripped through.

“You can take pictures of what you can see, but what can’t you see? That’s what bothers me," volunteer Alyson Sonclark said.

For some, the effort hits close to home like Newnan Home Deport Store Manager Scott Corry.

“I'm out here for the same reason all these great people came to Newnan, coming March to help us recover from the tornado that hit Newnan," Corry said.

Big corporations like Home Depot, Chick-fil-A and Coca-Cola have donated supplies as well as nearby church groups and nonprofits.

“It has just been a tsunami of support," Griffin Mayor Douglas Holbery said.

How to help

The city's make-shift donation and distribution center is located at 220 East Solomon Street. You can call (678) 453-4508 if you would like to volunteer or donate items.

Volunteers can register and receive assignments by going to the Spalding County Senior Center, 885 Memorial Drive, on Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., then Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also call (678) 453-4508 if you would like to volunteer your efforts to help the community.

The Griffin-Spalding Chamber is coordinating hot meals for first responders. Call or text (770) 597-7916 for more information or if you would like to help.

How you can get help