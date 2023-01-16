Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials.
Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws.
“We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
The church group was just one of many organizations that stepped up to help the community days after a tornado ripped through.
“You can take pictures of what you can see, but what can’t you see? That’s what bothers me," volunteer Alyson Sonclark said.
For some, the effort hits close to home like Newnan Home Deport Store Manager Scott Corry.
“I'm out here for the same reason all these great people came to Newnan, coming March to help us recover from the tornado that hit Newnan," Corry said.
Big corporations like Home Depot, Chick-fil-A and Coca-Cola have donated supplies as well as nearby church groups and nonprofits.
“It has just been a tsunami of support," Griffin Mayor Douglas Holbery said.
How to help
- The city's make-shift donation and distribution center is located at 220 East Solomon Street. You can call (678) 453-4508 if you would like to volunteer or donate items.
- Volunteers can register and receive assignments by going to the Spalding County Senior Center, 885 Memorial Drive, on Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., then Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also call (678) 453-4508 if you would like to volunteer your efforts to help the community.
- The Griffin-Spalding Chamber is coordinating hot meals for first responders. Call or text (770) 597-7916 for more information or if you would like to help.
How you can get help
- The Red Cross has opened a local shelter at First Methodist Church, 1401 Maple Street. Buses will be out in the community to pick up anyone who needs a ride. Please call the church at (770) 228-3020 for more information.
- Tarps and water can be picked up at the Donation Center on 220 East Solomon Street.
- If you have a need, please call the City's Volunteer Call Center at (678) 453-4508 to report your need. The call center will try to match your need to a volunteer.
- The Animal Control FEMA Trailer is providing housing for owned animals of residents who can't return home and housing for LOST animals when found by citizens. Please call (770) 229-9911 or (678) 588-2983 for more information.