Search party planned for Georgia man who vanished from home, truck found abandoned in northeast GA

Douglas Barnes's truck was found in Hart County just days after he was last seen leaving his home in White County. A search is planned for Saturday.

LAVONIA, Ga. — Search efforts are already underway ahead of a planned search with volunteers this weekend for a 36-year-old man who has been missing for weeks in northeast Georgia.

The Hart County Sheriff's Office said Douglas Cordell Barnes was last seen leaving his home in White County on July 19. He was wearing jeans and T-shirt and likely had on a camo baseball cap.

His gold F-150 crew cab truck was later found abandoned near I-85 in the Lavonia area near Highway 77 and Knox Bridge Crossing The Hart County Sheriff's Office said one of their deputies first made contact with the truck on July 21. It was found sitting off the road, stuck in the mud at the intersection of Providence Church Road and Knox Bridge Crossing.

The deputy ran the registration and marked it with an orange sticker.



The sheriff's office said it wasn't until July 28, Barnes was reported missing to the White County Sheriff's Office by his family. On July 31, the Hart County Sheriff's Office said a deputy checked on the vehicle again and when he ran the tag, he was alerted that Barnes was reported missing.

The sheriff's office said they've searched multiple areas, gone door to door and followed up on leads in an attempt to find Barnes.

On Thursday, search teams were seen in the area searching for Barnes and any evidence that might help them find him.

Barnes' family has driven in from Oklahoma to help in a planned search happening on Saturday.

The group Texas EquuSearch has put together a search to help the family. They're asking for volunteers to meet on Saturday in the parking lot of the Georgia State Patrol Post at 1529 Knox Bridge Road, Lavonia, Georgia 30553.

Volunteers are asked to show up between 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. to sign in and get instructions.

Those helping in the search are asked to bring water and snacks. Organizers are encouraging volunteers to wear a bright colored hat, bring a manchette to cut through the brush, and to wear a bright-colored shirt.

Volunteers should also try to wear high boots and snake chaps if you have them. They're encouraging anyone coming out to search to bring a chair in order to take breaks during the day.