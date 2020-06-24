Volunteers will fix homes that are in desperate need of repairs, yard work, and other construction projects.

MACON, Ga. — Several homes in the east Macon community are getting a makeover thanks to a partnership between Rebuilding Macon and Hope Missions.

This week, the group is focused on the Kings Park subdivision. Volunteers will fix homes that are in desperate need of repairs, yard work, and other construction projects.

All repair projects will take place outside due to COVID-19 concerns.

Volunteers will be equipped with masks and gloves. They'll also work in groups of fewer than 10.

Director of Hope Mission Shawn Doss says he is very grateful to get this project started.

"The people that are receiving the help, it's a joy to them, but for us, we get great joy out of just having the opportunity to be able to put a smile on their face and show them that we're total strangers, but we still love and care about them." said Doss.

Doss says they hope to finish working on the homes by the end of the week.

