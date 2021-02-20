Volunteers transform Cherry Street into mural that features Little Richard, Ocmulgee River

Around 40 people will continue work to finish the mural Sunday.

If you drove through downtown Macon Saturday, you might have noticed something different on Cherry Street.

Bike Walk Macon has transformed the street with a new mural, designed by local Artist Erin Hawkins.

The project pays respect to the man who helped put Macon on the map, Little Richard. It also features the Ocmulgee River.

"Anyone can come down town and see this... we've had so many people volunteering, both Macon nights and people from the outer areas, that when they come down they can say 'hey I help paint this and I left a mark on Macon,'" Hawkins said.

Hawkins says they couldn't have done this without the community's help.