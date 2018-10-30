Halloween is tomorrow and that means it's time for our 13WMAZ Morning team's Pumpkin Carving Battle.

Matt Daniel, last year's winner, is gone but Hunter Williams is trying to keep the win on the weather team.

Katelyn Heck, winner a few years ago, is trying to return to her winning ways.

Eryn Rogers is new to the morning team and trying to get her first win.

Who will win? You decide. VOTE in our online poll below.

The morning team will reveal the winner during their show on Halloween.

Pumpkin 1: Ghoulie Ghost

Pumpkin 2: The AM Newser

Pumpkin 3: Straight from the Heart

Pick your pumpkin!

