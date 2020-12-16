4,634 voters cast their ballots in Bibb County, which is about 1,151 more compared to the first 2 days of early voting for the November 3 general election

MACON, Ga. — Early in-person voting began Monday for the January runoff elections.

The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections says 4,634 voters have cast their ballots so far in Bibb County, which is about 1,151 more compared to the first two days of early voting for the November 3 general election (3,483).

The official early voting period continues through December 31.

If you plan to vote in-person, here's what you need to make sure the process goes smoothly.

Check your voter status : Make sure you are registered. You can visit the My Voter Page on the Secretary of State's website to check. If you are not registered, it is too late to register to vote in the runoff.

: Make sure you are registered. You can visit the My Voter Page on the Secretary of State's website to check. If you are not registered, it is too late to register to vote in the runoff. When you go to vote, bring identification , which can be a driver's license, passport, or voter ID card.

, which can be a driver's license, passport, or voter ID card. If you can't vote in person either early or on election day, you also have the option to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. Absentee ballots need to be returned by 7 p.m. on January 5, which is Election Day.

Where can I see a sample ballot?

You will need to sign into the My Voter Page portal to access a county-specific sample ballot. You can also contact your local elections office.

Where is my polling place?

If you have lost your precinct card, don't remember where your precinct is located, or your precinct has changed since the last time you voted, the My Voter Page portal will tell you the location of your polling place.

If you are planning on voting early, it generally takes place at your county board of elections office and not at the polling place listed on your general voter registration.

Here are the important dates between now and the presidential inauguration:

Sunday, January 3, 2021, 12 p.m. - Term of the 116th Congress ends, 117th Congress begins.

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 - The U.S. Senate runoff elections between Democrat Raphael Warnock and incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler to complete Johnny Isakson's term. The runoff election for between incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff will also take place.

The winners will immediately take Georgia's seats in the U.S. Senate. The balance of power in the U.S. Senate is at stake, as the current split is 50-48, in favor of the Republican Party.

There is one statewide office in Georgia that will also be contested during this runoff -- the 4th District Public Service Commission seat between incumbent Republican Lauren "Bubba" McDonald and Democrat Daniel Blackman. Neither one of those candidates received the requisite 50% plus one vote necessary to secure victory during the general election, which means they will also participate in the runoff election.

Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 1 p.m. - Joint session of Congress to count the Electoral Votes and declare the results of the presidential election. This date is also set in federal law. Vice President Mike Pence, in his role as President of the U.S. Senate, will preside over the joint session.

Pence will open the certificates and present them to one of four tellers -- two from each chamber. The tellers will list and then transmit them back to Pence.

When one of the tickets receives 270 Electoral Votes, Pence will announce the results to the assembled body, which "shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons, if any, elected President and Vice President."