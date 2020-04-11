Incumbent David Davis and challenger JT Ricketson were out all over the county Tuesday trying to get in some final campaigning.

MACON, Ga. — Voters came out to make their decisions in the race for Bibb County sheriff on Election Day, and incumbent David Davis and challenger JT Ricketson were out all over the county Tuesday trying to get in some final campaigning.

Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff David Davis was on Shurling Drive waving to voters. He says the final few hours of the campaign felt like he was in high school waiting to get his test results from a final exam. He says he's put in all the work, and now he just has to wait for those results.

Meanwhile, JT Ricketson says he started campaigning at 7 a.m. outside several polls. He was waving signs on Zebulon Road with his son and wife, and he says every time he sees someone wave or honk their horn, it's humbling.

"It's always encouraging when people go by and they hold a thumbs up to you or they wave out the window, or they yell, 'Hey, I just voted for you,' or, 'My family just voted for you,' so it's very humbling to see that kind of support," Ricketson said.

Davis said, "That's the roadside poll right there when you get people and you're standing on the side of the road and you get people honking for you -- that shows they know you. It shows they support you. That's very uplifting and encouraging."