On Tuesday night, we told you about some of the sheriffs races happening throughout Central Georgia. Wednesday night, we hear from two of the other winners.

MACON, Ga. — Tuesday night election results saw some contested sheriffs races, including in Jones County, where Sheriff Butch Reece was elected for an eleventh term.

"If we were in the restaurant business, I'd want to be the Chick-fil-A of law enforcement. Most of the time, we think we can always do better and that's always our goal," says Reece.

Reece won with 73 percent of the vote nd he says he's celebrating the start of another term with his wife.

"I've been elected all these years and I still love the job. Look forward to coming to work every day, so it's not really a job," he says.

Over in Telfair County, current Sheriff Chris Steverson reached his two term limitm so the two men up for the race were Sim Davidson and Johnny Smith. Davidson beat his opponent with 63 percent of the vote.

"It's been a long road, we started in July 2019, when we started to campaign. Right now, I don't really have time to do any leisure activity or celebration," says Davidson.

Davidson previously worked with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for almost 30 years and became a lieutenant with the Telfair County Sheriff's Department after retiring from DNR in 2018.

"One thing we wanna do is renew and strengthen partnerships with other law enforcement agencies, pull resources together to help fight crime and drug activity throughout the county," he says.