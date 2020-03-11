We're just hours away from the polls opening and the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections says it's ready for an historic turnout.

MACON, Ga. — Mabel White Baptist Church is one of 31 precincts across Macon-Bibb County that will be open on Tuesday morning.

The Macon-Bibb Board of Elections says they do plan to keep you safe and enforce it.

"We will be social distancing in line, we will be giving you a sanitized stylus to vote with. So we still have the pandemic going on and that's what's taking a little bit longer to vote," says Mike Kaplan, chairman of the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections.

The 2020 election cycle has been historic in Macon-Bibb County with the addition of two extra early voting centers. Kaplan says they paid off.

"That's about 53,000 voters that we've already successfully voted in Bibb County which is an amazing number. We had 62,000 total votes in the 2016 election," he says.

Once inside polling locations, you can find taped lines on the ground, hand sanitizing stations, and signs encouraging you to wear your mask.

Kaplan says this will be the standard in every location, and poll workers will play an important role.

"Bring a book, bring a chair, we'll be handing out waters as best we can, we'll be tryin to make your voting experience as comfortable as possible," he says.

Kaplan says there haven't been any technical problems with voting machines during early voting, but they're prepared to get any problems ironed out early.

"You prepare for the worst, hope for the best, our technicians are all ready, IT people are all ready, if we have little problems, we'll fix it," he says.

Mabel White Baptist Church and every other voting location will be open at 7 a.m. on the dot.