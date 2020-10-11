With a close margin of votes for the presidential race, counties across the state are preparing for votes to be recounted soon.

MACON, Ga. — Less than a week after election day, counties across Georgia are prepping for what could be a vote recount to come in the next few weeks.

Mike Kaplan with the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections says they're ready for what comes next.

"We have two things going on. We have what they're calling their audit, which Raffensperger has already ordered," says Kaplan.

He says all voting results in Georgia counties must be certified by this Friday, but after certification, they'll have to undergo an audit and recount votes. He says the audit process is random.

"They'll tell us to go to a computer-generated precinct, a certain batch and a certain bundle and pull ballot number eight and scan it, make sure it worked correctly. A very random pick," Kaplan explains.

He says for the re-count, they'll have to count both the disks from the in-person voting machines and the almost 20,000 mailed absentee ballots.

"We'll re-insert those cards and re-tabulate them. We will have to re-scan all the absentee ballots, but the scanning process is fairly quick," says Kaplan.

He estimates it will take one day to get all of the votes re-counted, and will cost the county less than $5,000 total.

"The recount just involves manpower of a few people, hands on the ballots. And there won't be adjudication of any ballots, that's already been done," Kaplan says.