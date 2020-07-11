Absentee ballots in the county needed to be rescanned because of an accident.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Absentee votes in Laurens County are having to be rescanned because of an "accident." 13WMAZ learned what happened through the Secretary of State's Office and how the county is handling the process.

On Friday morning, the Secretary of State made a post on Facebook saying Laurens County had more than 1,700 absentee ballots that needed to be counted.

"1,796 votes we had yesterday was based on the absentee ballot difference," Gabriel Sterling with the Secretary of State's Office said.

Four workers spent Friday rescanning absentee ballots because of an "accident" by the county according to the Secretary of State's office.

"And when they looked and did their reconciliation process on it, they discovered that they had accidentally uploaded those in their election day totals, their totals will not change but the vote type will change when they make that change today," Sterling said.