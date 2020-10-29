The countdown to Election Day continues, and state leaders say they've spent all year prepping for Tuesday's election.

MACON, Ga. — So far, over three million Georgians have voted early, whether they showed up to polling places or sent in their absentee ballots.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says if you haven't mailed yours back yet, your best bet may be to take it to a drop box.

"It's getting so close to election, your absentee ballots have to be received no later than Tuesday at the close of polls at 7 p.m.," he says.

We're less than one week away from November 3, and Raffensperger says the amount of voters is right on track with what the state predicted earlier this year.

"Back in January, we talked about five million, the last two months we've really been talking about 5.5 million, 1.5 million of absentee, two million of early votes, and two million on Election Day, so we're looking at upwards of 2 million voters showing up on Tuesday, we've prepared the counties for those numbers," says Raffensperger.

He says for people waiting until Election Day to vote, they can still expect long wait times, but the state has worked hard since the primary election in June to add 300 more polling locations across the state.

"Our goal is to make sure that elections are run safely, sensibly, and responsibly. We understand how critically important elections are to everyone. We want to make sure they understand that their vote counts, this election matters, all elections matter," he says.

Raffensperger says if you live in a county that does not have any ballot drop boxes, you can bring it directly to your county Board of Elections.