Voter education groups meet in Macon ahead of National Voter Registration Day

MACON, Georgia — Organizations in Macon want to make sure you know what to do ahead of National Voter Registration Day.

Fourteen groups gathered Monday morning at Rosa Parks Square to talk about their new partnership and their goals.

They say the passing of Georgia’s SB 202 brought sweeping changes to the state’s voting process, resulting in new challenges.

The organizations want to make sure voters in Central Georgia know about the changes and are ready to vote come Election Day.

Marty Koplin, co-president of the group Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us), says everyone needs to know their vote is important, no matter which parties they support.

“This is the first time 14 organizations locally have come together to share our mission to educate voters. To remind people to plan their vote. To make sure that they know that their vote matters, every vote counts, and it's important as an American citizen to have your voice heard,” said Koplin.