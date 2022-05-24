Voters see issues with ballot machines during Election Day voting

The first ballot at one location was not cast until nearly 8 a.m.

MACON, Ga. — There are reports of voting machine issues at the Northway Church precinct on Zebulon Road in Macon. The first ballot was not cast until nearly 8 a.m.

Interim Election Supervisor Thomas Gillon says they are keeping that location open until 8 p.m. to make up for the lost time.

Several people have called about problems in Peach County, ranging from incorrect polling locations listed on voter cards, to some people having to fill out paper ballots.

More information will be released once it is confirmed and available.