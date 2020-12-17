Watch Live: VP Mike Pence speaks at Defend the Majority rally in Macon

The vice president is in Macon for a rally in support of Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler

MACON, Ga. — Vice President Mike Pence is in Macon Thursday for a Defend the Majority rally in support of Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Perdue and Loeffler are facing challenges from Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the Jan. 5, 2021 runoff election.

That election will ultimately decide which party has a majority in the U.S. Senate.

Early voting started Monday statewide and, so far, turnout in some counties is outpacing that of the Nov. 2020 general election.

Where : Middle Georgia Regional Airport at 1000 Terminal Drive in Macon, Ga.

When : Thursday, Dec. 17 from 2-3:30 p.m. Doors open at noon

How to attend : You can sign up for tickets here.

Traffic and parking information : The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says traffic will be affected from 11 a.m. until around 6 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid Industrial Park Drive during that time to “alleviate the impact of traffic” on businesses in the area.

Drivers should also be prepared for delays along 247, Industrial Highway and Cochran Field Road as the event is underway.

If you’re planning on attending the rally, you are asked to enter the assigned parking areas from Cochran Field Road to Airport Drive.

Attendees are asking to park in those areas only, or your vehicle may be towed at your expense.