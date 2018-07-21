Candidate for Governor Brian Kemp and Vice President Mike Pence will hold a campaign rally at the Macon Centreplex on Saturday

Crowds started to arrive around 3 p.m. on Saturday and the rally is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.

Kemp and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle meet in next Tuesday's runoff for the Republican nomination for governor.

The two have swapped major endorsements this week: Gov. Nathan Deal endorsed Cagle and President Donald Trump backed Kemp.

