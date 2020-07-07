Log truck located in Macon after hitting ambulance in Washington County

The hit and run happened Tuesday on Highway 24 West in the area of Barksdale Store.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — A log tuck has been found in Macon after the driver of the truck hit an ambulance and ran in Washington County.

That's according to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

According to a the post, the accident happened Tuesday on Highway 24 West in the area of Barksdale Store.

The accident involved an ambulance and a log truck. The agency says the log truck left the scene.

With the help of other law enforcement agencies, the log truck was located in Macon.

The post from the sheriff's office says no one suffered any major injuries and the driver has been arrested.

The sheriff's office is advising people to use caution while driving in the area.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.