Thanksgiving means lots of home-cooked food, but many don't know where their next meal will come from, even on Thanksgiving. So in the spirit of the holiday, Waitr took away that burden, by providing people with meals that need it the most.

People also nominated families on Waitr, and teams worked with local organizations to identify families in need. They delivered to around 50 families in Macon.

The restaurant Memaw's volunteered to cook all the meals, while Waitr hand delivered. Jamie Best, Macon's Waitr City Manager, says this is their way of giving back, "Our management team here is all local we all live here, and so this community has done a lot for us, and we just feel like this is something that we need to do."

Something as simple as one meal goes a long way. "These are people that very much may have not been able to be eat tonight., so they're grateful for it. It's nice to be able to give that back to people that aren't as fortunate," says Best.

She says that almost all Macon Waitr drivers volunteered, without pay, to deliver meals. To families like Jessica Bronner's, it means the world.

"You don't have a lot of people that would go out of their way to help people, and it feels good to have somebody show that they care for others instead of theirselves," says Bronner.

"Share Thanksgiving" was created by Waitr CEO Chris Meaux, who was looking for a way Waitr could give back to the communities it serves.

