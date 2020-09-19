Virtual walk to end lupus, drive-thru parade in Macon helps bring awareness to disease

MACON, Ga. — One Macon community leader partnered with the Lupus Foundation of America, Georgia Chapter to help bring more awareness to the disease on Saturday.
The Georgia Chapter planned a virtual "Walk to End Lupus" with a local curbside t-shirt and incentive pickup, along with a drive-thru parade.
More than 50 people showed up for the drive-thru parade. There were also awards given out to participants.
Chairwoman for the Lupus Foundation in Macon Timishea Price won a prize for first place walker and she says this hits close to home for her.
"Because I have lupus and I know what it feels like to be... living with it on a day-to-day basis. The message that I would like to send is to help us get more doctors and rheumatologists in the Middle Georgia area, so that it can not only help me but also help all the others that are here in the Middle Georgia area with lupus," she said.
The goal was to raise $10,000 at the event.