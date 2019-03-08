DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin VA staff gathered to greet Iraq War veteran Jimmy Novak on Friday and hear his story.

You might remember Novak from a story we brought you earlier this week. He is trekking coast-to-coast to raise awareness about veteran suicides.

If you have spotted Novak making his way through Central Georgia this week, you may have noticed the number 22 on his shirt. It represents the average number of veteran suicides each day.

He visited the Dublin VA Friday to speak to veterans about suicide prevention and share his journey.

"Recovery isn't really a destination. It's a journey, and success isn't measured through making it until the end. It's about continuing to take steps forward in the right direction," Novak said. "I think if I can inspire someone to seek help and seek help early, that's good."

Novak says he began his journey in DuPont, Washington in March. He is set to end his coast-to-coast awareness walk in Orlando later this month where he will reunite with his family before going to Disney World.

Scott Whittington, the spokesperson for the VA, says they are putting Novak in a local hotel for the night and giving him lunch and dinner during his stay.

If you know a veteran who going through a mental-health crisis, call the VA's crisis hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

